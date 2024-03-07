Orme School Student Artwork to Illuminate Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment

The gallery will feature a variety of pieces. Students this semester took to our backyard and captured the horses and donkeys of Orme

Orme School students' vibrant art takes center stage at Sedona Center for Harmony in April. Join the First Friday Reception on April 5th, 5-7:30 PM.

We are thrilled to share the exceptional artwork created by Orme School students with the Sedona community. This exhibition emphasizes the importance of fostering creativity and expression.” — Sylvia Strobel

MAYER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibrant and diverse artwork created by students of Orme School will take center stage at the Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment throughout the month of April. This captivating exhibition promises to showcase the talent and creativity of the young artists who hail from around the world, offering a unique perspective on the power of education in fostering artistic

expression.

The public is invited to join in the celebration during the First Friday Artist Reception on April 5th, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, at the Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment, located at 431 AZ 179 Suite A6 in Sedona, AZ.

At the gallery opening, visitors will have the chance to meet the talented student artists, who will be present to discuss their inspirations, techniques, and the stories behind their works. The event will also feature the guidance and mentorship of their esteemed teacher, local artist Sylvia Strobel, founder of Sylvia's - A Place to Create.

Sylvia, a well-respected figure in the local art community, has played a pivotal role in nurturing the artistic talents of these students. The exhibition serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of both students and their dedicated teacher.

"We are thrilled to share the exceptional artwork created by Orme School students with the Sedona community," said Sylvia Strobel. "This exhibition not only highlights the artistic skills of these young talents but also emphasizes the importance of fostering creativity and expression in education."

The Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment provides the perfect backdrop for this showcase, with its commitment to promoting cultural enrichment and artistic exploration in the community.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to support and engage with the next generation of artists. Mark your calendars for the First Friday Artist Reception on April 5th, and immerse yourself in the world of Orme School student art at the Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Thomson, Vice President for Advancement

jthomson@ormeschool.org 928-632-1564