The Orme School Elevates Learning Support Program to New Heights

Students in Orme's ARC program benefit from individualized academic support. Dr. John Brentar, Executive Director of Morrissey Compton, recently joined Orme's Board of Trustees

The expansion, led by some of the foremost experts in neurodiversities in students will expand program service offerings to better serve additional students.

Our enhanced program is a testament to our commitment to creating an inclusive educational environment that caters to the diverse learning needs of our students.” — Kristin Durow

MAYER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orme School, an esteemed co-ed boarding school established in 1929, proudly announces the expansion of its Learning Differences (LD) program, enhancing its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment for students with neurodiversities and learning variabilities.

Under the visionary leadership of President Kristin Durow and with guidance from the Board of Trustees, The enhanced Academic Resource Center is tailored to cater to students with mild to moderate learning differences. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive support, ensuring that all students receive the resources and assistance needed for academic success.

"At The Orme School, we believe in empowering every student to reach their full potential. Our enhanced program is a testament to our commitment to creating an inclusive educational environment that caters to the diverse learning needs of our students," stated Kristin Durow, President of The Orme School.

This transformative initiative includes the addition of qualified learning support staff, the development of formal Learning Support Plans for students with diagnosed learning differences, direct educational assistance in reading, writing, or math, one-on-one and small group study skills/executive function coaching, and the integration of Assistive Technology.

Dr. John Brentar, a seasoned clinical psychologist with 33 years of experience in the field of neurodiverse education and newest member of Orme School’s Board of Trustees, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded support program at The Orme School: "I am very excited to witness The Orme School's commitment to providing additional learning support. The individualized attention, coupled with the 4:1 student to teacher ratio, and incredible 300 acre campus creates an ideal environment for academic success."

The Orme School invites students, parents, and educators to explore the enriched program, which aligns seamlessly with the school's mission to nurture well-rounded individuals ready to pursue their personal and career goals beyond high school.