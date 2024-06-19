CryptoCFOs and Endaoment Partner to Revolutionize Onchain Charitable Giving for Web3 Finance Professionals CryptoCFOs Launch App to Access Crypto Tax & Accounting Community The Account Ant NFT is now available on OpenSea.io

Empowering Crypto Advisors with Advanced Donor-Advised Fund Solutions

This collaboration with Endaoment represents a significant step forward in providing our members with innovative tools to enhance their practice.” — Taylor Zork, CPA - CEO of CryptoCFOs

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoCFOs, the premier tax and accounting community for finance professionals in the crypto industry, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Endaoment, the leading onchain donor-advised fund (DAF) platform. This collaboration aims to bring innovative, tax-efficient charitable giving solutions to the CryptoCFOs community, empowering financial advisors and their clients to maximize their philanthropic impact in the digital asset space.

Founded in 2020, Endaoment has pioneered a donor-advised fund platform designed for the next fifty years of philanthropic giving, leveraging smart contract technology to build a robust and flexible giving protocol. Endaoment accepts a diverse array of both traditional and digital assets, including cryptocurrency, stock, and private equity, and offers a unique fee structure that aligns the incentives of wealth managers, donors, and nonprofits.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CryptoCFOs to bring the power of donor-advised funds to a community of forward-thinking financial advisors and tax professionals," said Robbie Heeger, President & CEO of Endaoment. "As the first and only onchain DAF provider, we understand the unique needs and challenges faced by advisors working in the digital asset space. This partnership will equip them with the knowledge and tools necessary to confidently introduce DAFs to their clients, regardless of portfolio size or preferred asset type."

Through this collaboration, CryptoCFOs and Endaoment will develop tailored educational resources and content specifically for crypto-focused advisors. The goal is to make DAF education accessible, practical, and immediately applicable, enabling advisors to better serve their clients and help them maximize their charitable impact.

Taylor Zork, CPA, CEO of CryptoCFOs, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "This collaboration with Endaoment represents a significant step forward in providing our members with innovative tools to enhance their practice. By combining our expertise, we can offer unparalleled value and support to financial professionals navigating the complexities of Web3."

Endaoment is committed not only to sharing their expertise but also to learning from the CryptoCFOs community. Advisors will provide valuable insights into clients' evolving needs and preferences in charitable giving, helping Endaoment continue to refine its platform and develop new features designed with financial professionals in mind.

The Onchain Giving Summit (OGS), organized by Endaoment, is a virtual event that unites thought leaders for data-driven discussions and workshops. The Summit is designed to equip attendees with valuable insights and resources to prepare for giving season and beyond. Spanning four days (Aug. 13-16), each day targets a specific audience (Opening Day, Donor Day, Nonprofit Day, and Financial Advisor Day). CryptoCFOs is the proud lead partner of Advisor Day, emphasizing the importance of engaging with financial advisors and professionals eager to elevate their expertise in digital assets and charitable giving. RSVP to the summit now.

Together, CryptoCFOs and Endaoment aim to revolutionize charitable giving in the crypto space, making it more accessible, tax-efficient, and impactful for all. This partnership underscores their shared commitment to breaking down barriers and providing cutting-edge solutions for the evolving needs of the Web3 finance community.

About CryptoCFOs: Established in 2021, CryptoCFOs is a leading educational network and support platform for accountants, tax preparers, investors, and crypto industry professionals. The platform empowers members to grow their practices and establish themselves in the fast-paced world of crypto by providing access to CPE (Continuing Professional Education), best practices, mentorship, and a community of experts.

About Endaoment: Founded in 2020, Endaoment is an innovative donor-advised fund platform built entirely onchain. The platform leverages smart contract technology to facilitate flexible and efficient charitable giving, accepting a wide range of assets including cryptocurrency, stock, and private equity. Endaoment's mission is to maximize the philanthropic impact of donors and their advisors through transparency, ease of use, and high-touch customer service.

For more information about CryptoCFOs and its partnership with Endaoment, please visit CryptoCFOs.com and Endaoment.org.

