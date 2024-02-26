CryptoCFOs and Acctual Forge Strategic Alliance to Empower Web3 Finance Professionals

CryptoCFOs Launch App to Access Crypto Tax & Accounting Community The Account Ant NFT is now available on OpenSea.io

The partnership brings Acctual's innovative AP/AR platform to the CryptoCFOs community, offering specialized training and leadership in Web3 finance.

Acctual’s commitment to education and community involvement aligns perfectly with the CCFOs’ Community vision.” — Taylor Zork, CEO of CryptoCFOs

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoCFOs, the premier online community for tax and accounting professionals in Web3, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Acctual, a leader in accounts payable and receivable automation for digital assets and fiat. This partnership will offer Web3 financial professionals direct engagement with Acctual's innovative AP/AR platform and their team, significantly enriching the community with unparalleled access to advanced financial tools and insights.

Acctual specializes in simplifying and automating the complexities of AP/AR processes, integrating seamlessly with companies' general ledgers. This partnership aims to educate and empower CryptoCFOs' members through an array of training sessions, webinars, and interactive discussions led by Acctual’s team. Acctual's involvement will extend beyond just providing tools; it will actively engage in leading conversations on Web3 crypto AR/AP, enhancing the community's understanding and expertise in this niche area.

Taylor Zork, CPA - CEO of CryptoCFOs, commented on the partnership, emphasizing the value it brings to their community: "Through our collaboration with Acctual, we are bringing awareness to the innovative tools being built to help increase the efficiency of web3 businesses. Additionally, Acctual’s commitment to education and community involvement aligns perfectly with the CCFOs’ Community vision."

Atikh Bana, CEO of Acctual, added “Acctual is nothing without the feedback and insight of the web3 finance community. CryptoCFOs is the glue that connects us with finance leaders who inspire and help us build toward our goal of bringing digital assets to finance teams around the world. We are incredibly fortunate to partner with CryptoCFOs."

Acctual's goal in partnering with CryptoCFOs is to embed itself within the fabric of the Web3 finance community, providing not only exposure to its innovative platform but also establishing itself as a thought leader and trusted educator in the space. This partnership represents a unique convergence of technology and expertise, promising to elevate the practice of accounting and finance in the digital asset realm.

For more information on how to benefit from this collaboration, members and interested professionals are encouraged to visit http://www.CryptoCFOs.com and http://www.Acctual.com.

