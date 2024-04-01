Bitwave and CryptoCFOs Unite: Elevating the Future of Enterprise Digital Asset Finance CryptoCFOs Launch App to Access Crypto Tax & Accounting Community The Account Ant NFT is now available on OpenSea.io

Unlocking the Future of On-Chain Finance: CryptoCFOs Members to Gain Cutting-Edge Resources and Expertise to Revolutionize Digital Asset Management & Compliance

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, CryptoCFOs, the leading community of tax and accounting professionals in Web3, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Bitwave, the top digital asset finance platform for enterprises. This alliance marks a significant step forward in providing Web3 finance professionals with Bitwave’s enterprise-grade digital asset management suite, professional education community, and on-demand expert guidance.

Since 2018, Bitwave’s comprehensive platform has revolutionized the on-chain finance ecosystem by automating complex accounting workflows, enabling audit-ready financial reporting, and simplifying regulatory compliance for businesses. By bridging the traditional finance world with on-chain technologies, Bitwave powers some of the most recognizable enterprises and institutions in the world, from Fortune 100 companies to innovative crypto-native projects.

Through this partnership, members of the CryptoCFOs community can unlock a range of exciting benefits across Bitwave’s professional network, including special subscription pricing for Bitwave’s industry-leading services. CryptoCFOs members will receive early access and exclusive promotions for Bitwave’s annual flagship conference, the highly anticipated Enterprise Digital Asset Summit (EDAS). Members can also enjoy complimentary access to additional NASBA-certified Continuing Professional Education (CPE) content on Bitwave's online education platform, Bitwave University.

“At Bitwave, we’re thrilled to partner with CryptoCFOs on a joint journey to enable and accelerate the on-chain finance and accounting ecosystem. Together, Bitwave and CryptoCFOs are equipping finance teams with the digital asset knowledge and resources needed to succeed in today’s leading businesses. We’re delivering critical insights and tools for organizational success,” said Pat White, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitwave.

This collaboration enhances the toolset available to Web3 accounting and finance professionals and brings Bitwave’s expansive network of community support and education to CryptoCFOs members.

"CryptoCFOs is at the forefront of educating and empowering tax and accounting professionals in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. Our partnership with Bitwave significantly furthers our ability to offer our community state-of-the-art resources and real-world solutions," expressed Taylor Zork, CPA, Co-Founder of CryptoCFOs. "This is a leap forward in our mission to elevate the standards of digital asset management and accounting practices worldwide."

Bitwave will enrich the CryptoCFOs community by contributing an array of educational content, including podcasts, videos, and CPE courses. This commitment to providing high-quality material will continue to ensure that CryptoCFOs members always have access to the latest strategies, and expertise necessary to excel in the fast-paced Web3 finance niche. Through Bitwave's contributions, the community will continue to exchange insights and best practices to drive strategic excellence and impactful innovation.

Bitwave also gains a direct connection to a growing global network of tax and accounting professionals from over 34 countries, all eager to expand their Web3 knowledge and technological capabilities. This partnership represents a unique opportunity for both CryptoCFOs and Bitwave to collaborate, innovate, and lead the charge in transforming digital asset finance and accounting.

