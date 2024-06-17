Southern Careers Institute Hosts Career Training Fairs in Technology & Business Co-Sponsored with the San Antonio Spurs
SCI & the San Antonio Spurs are excited to share free Career Training on career opportunities at the Frost Bank Center on June 17th & July 18th.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Careers Institute is excited to announce a two-part Career Training fair in Technology, co-sponsored with the San Antonio Spurs. These events will be held on Monday, June 17th, 6:00-7:00 pm, and the following month on Tuesday, July 18th, at the Frost Bank Center, located at 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, San Antonio, TX 78219. The first fair in June will focus on training opportunities in the high-tech field, including Software Development, Data Science, and Cyber Security.
Attendees will learn about various training programs designed to help launch new careers in technology or enhance existing ones. This event is a unique opportunity for individuals interested in entering the high-tech industry or upgrading their skills to meet the demands of the evolving job market.
On July 18th, SCI and the San Antonio Spurs will host a Business Career Training Fair at the Frost Bank Center. This event will focus on training opportunities in the Business Fields, including business administration, business accounting, and SCI’s Associate of Applied Science Degree in Management.
Both events include a panel discussion and general Q&A with members of the San Antonio Spurs staff and from SCI about careers and training in the technology or business fields, as well as a tour of the arena. For more information about this event or Southern Careers Institute and its programs, please visit the SCI Website.
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities.
The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco offer training in:
-Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
-Beauty: Barber, Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician
-Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
-Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
-Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
Dena Ocampo
Southern Careers Institute
+1 512-432-1400
marketing@scitexas.com