NCJAR and Paterson Housing Authority Host Successful Housing Fair & Expo in Paterson, NJ
NCJAR's Housing Fair on June 15th in Paterson, NJ, offered homeownership tips. Learn more at www.homebuyer.ncjar.com.PATERSON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR), in collaboration with Paterson Housing Authority, successfully hosted the Housing Fair & Expo this past Saturday at International High School in Paterson. The event, which took place on Saturday, June 15th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, attracted a large turnout of individuals and families eager to learn more about homeownership.
Attendees had the opportunity to discover a variety of down payment assistance programs designed to help first-time home buyers secure the necessary funds. Credit repair workshops provided invaluable insights and tips on how to improve credit scores, a crucial step in qualifying for a mortgage. Housing professionals were on hand to offer personalized guidance and answer questions about the home buying process. Participants also explored numerous affordable housing opportunities available in Paterson and the surrounding areas.
The Housing Fair & Expo aimed to empower attendees with the knowledge and resources needed to make homeownership a reality. The event's success was evident in the enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from those who attended. "We firmly believe that everyone deserves access to affordable housing," said NCJAR's 2024 President Chris Coccia, a representative of NCJAR. "This event provided a fantastic platform for individuals and families to obtain the information and support they need to achieve their dream of owning a home."
The success of the Housing Fair & Expo was made possible through the collaboration with local community organizations dedicated to supporting homeownership initiatives. Together, they created an environment that fostered learning, growth, and the pursuit of housing opportunities. NCJAR and its partners are committed to continuing their efforts to make homeownership accessible to all. Plans are already underway for future events to further assist and educate prospective home buyers.
For more information about future events and resources, please visit www.homebuyer.ncjar.com.
