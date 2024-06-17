Mobility Innovation District Welcomes Mitch LaRosa as New Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobility Innovation District (MID) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitch LaRosa as its new Director. LaRosa, a seasoned transportation planner and climate advocate, brings a wealth of experience in sustainable and equitable mobility solutions.
Prior to joining the Mobility Innovation District, LaRosa served as Chief Development Officer for Shared Mobility Inc., a national nonprofit focused on developing and operating shared-use transportation programs with a community-first approach in disadvantaged communities. LaRosa led several critical projects in this role, including Project MOVER, which established a multi-community testbed for emerging mobility programs and technologies in Westchester County, NY. LaRosa also served on the leadership team for Clean Mobility Buffalo, an initiative focused on advancing quality of life and access to transportation for BIPOC communities on Buffalo’s East Side.
LaRosa brings an operations background that includes work on bikeshare, e-bike library, carshare, and volunteer transportation programs. As Program Director, he helped to grow the Reddy Bikeshare program’s system footprint and usage by 250%. LaRosa also led the creation of new e-bike library programs with grassroots nonprofits utilizing former bike share fleets, providing increased personal mobility for underserved community members while promoting sustainable business practices.
In addition to his hands-on management skills, LaRosa is a respected voice in transportation policy. His work with the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center resulted in a report advocating for new shared-use program models to better serve older adults and people with disabilities. LaRosa has also helped guide the creation of micromobility policy with community leaders across New York State.
LaRosa’s strategic vision and passion for equitable transportation solutions make him an ideal leader for the Mobility Innovation District. His commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns with the MID’s mission to advance cutting-edge mobility solutions that benefit all community members.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mitch LaRosa as the new Director of the Mobility Innovation District," said Steve Moore, SWBID Executive Director. "His hands-on experience in end-to-end project development and proven track record in purpose-driven mobility solutions will be invaluable as we continue to develop and expand our initiatives."
LaRosa expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: "I am excited to join the Mobility Innovation District and look forward to working with the team to create sustainable, people-centric transportation systems. Together, we can make a significant impact on the way communities move and thrive."
For more information about the Mobility Innovation District and its initiatives, please visit dcmid.io or contact Mitch LaRosa at mlarosa@dcmid.io.
###
About The MID
Headquartered in Southwest DC, the MID (Mobility Innovation District) plants the seed for future-forward mobility solutions that position safe mobility options as an answer to systemic urban issues that improve quality of life and access for all. The public-private partnership uses on-the-ground testing and mobilizes global technology partners to drive local-first solutions, then serves as a template for fixing disadvantages in cities across the country. The MID is supported through a grant from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.
