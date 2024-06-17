London Real's Latest Documentary "We Will Not Be Silenced" Achieves 8 Million Views Since Premiere on X

Independent broadcaster’s documentary goes viral despite Big Tech’s attempts to stifle online free speech

The success of 'We Will Not Be Silenced' underscores the importance of these stories and the need to address the issue of censorship in our society.” — Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real is proud to announce that its latest documentary, "We Will Not Be Silenced," has garnered over 8 million views since its premiere in just over two weeks exclusively via the social media platform X. This groundbreaking film has sparked widespread discussion and has rapidly become one of the most talked-about documentaries of the year.

Diving deep into the broadcaster’s story of censorship and suppression, the documentary sheds light on the various forces at play that seek to silence dissenting voices and curtail freedom of expression. The film’s timely release resonates in today's climate, where debates about free speech and censorship are more relevant than ever.

Focussing on London Real’s fight against censorship in 2020, "We Will Not Be Silenced" highlights how Silicon Valley uses the threats of demonetisation, shadow banning and deplatforming to keep content creators in check, ultimately acting as the new censor in an increasingly digital-first era.

The documentary has struck a chord with audiences across the world, with co-director and London Real host Brian Rose saying: "We are thrilled by the reception 'We Will Not Be Silenced' has received. The documentary’s success underscores the importance of these stories and the need to address the issue of censorship in our society. Our goal has always been to provide a platform for open dialogue and to challenge the status quo, and the response from our viewers shows that these conversations are essential."

Viewer engagement and reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the documentary for its courageous storytelling and eye-opening revelations. Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions, shares, and reviews, contributing to the rapid spread and high viewership numbers, with feedback including:

“This is an outstanding documentary. I am just speechless. Thank you.”

“We Will Not Be Silenced brought tears to my eyes. I’m so grateful that Brian Rose did not crumble under enormous pressure; he persevered to be a guiding light to us all, thank you!”

“Thank you for shedding light on important issues that are being suppressed.”

“Incredibly well-made Brian! I can see why it won the awards.”

“This deserves an Academy Award! Well done!”

As London Real continues to champion free speech and independent journalism, "We Will Not Be Silenced" stands as a testament to the power of truth and the resilience of those who dare to speak it.

The documentary is available to watch exclusively on X, and London Real encourages viewers to join the conversation and share their thoughts using the hashtag #WeWillNotBeSilenced.

For more information about "We Will Not Be Silenced" and other London Real interviews and documentaries, please visit londonreal.tv.