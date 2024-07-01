CraveBooks Launches 13 Horror Street, a New Hub for Horror Books and Merchandise

Discover spine-chilling reads and exclusive horror merchandise on 13 Horror Street, CraveBooks' latest platform for horror fans.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks, a premier online platform for book enthusiasts, is thrilled to unveil 13 Horror Street - a new destination exclusively dedicated to the horror genre. This latest addition to the CraveBooks family promises to be the ultimate hub for discovering both free and bargain horror books, catering to the insatiable appetites of horror fans worldwide.

13 Horror Street is more than just a platform for discovering spine-chilling reads; it also features a brand-new e-commerce section where fans can indulge in a variety of hair-raising merchandise. From books and posters to collectibles and apparel, 13 Horror Street aims to be a comprehensive destination for all things horror.

Key features of 13 Horror Street include:

- Exclusive Focus on Horror: 13 Horror Street is dedicated solely to promoting horror books, ensuring a curated experience for fans of the genre.

- Strong Social Media Presence:

- 7,263 Facebook Followers

- 1,643 Twitter Followers

- Engaged Email Subscribers: 1,583 horror enthusiasts receiving regular updates and promotions.

- E-Commerce Launch: A wide range of horror-themed merchandise now available for purchase, enhancing the overall experience for horror fans.

As part of the CraveBooks family, 13 Horror Street benefits from the extensive experience and resources of a well-established literary platform. This ensures high-quality promotions and a seamless experience for both authors and readers.

"We are thrilled to expand our offerings with 13 Horror Street," said Vijay Patodi, Co- Founder at CraveBooks. "This new platform is designed to bring horror fans closer to their favorite genre, providing not only great book deals but also unique merchandise that celebrates their love for horror."

13 Horror Street will leverage its strong social media following and engaged email subscribers to run effective promotional campaigns, ensuring maximum visibility for horror authors and their books. The platform is dedicated to promoting horror only, making it a specialized and focused avenue for both authors and readers.

For more information about 13 Horror Street or to explore our collection of horror books and merchandise, visit 13HorrorStreet.com.

About CraveBooks

CraveBooks is a leading online platform dedicated to connecting readers with their next great read and helping authors reach their target audience. With a range of services including book promotion, marketing support, and a thriving community of book lovers, CraveBooks is committed to fostering a love for reading and supporting authors' careers.