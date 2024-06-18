Leadership of VizConnect (OTC: VIZC) Looks Back at the First 6 Months at the Helm Delivering on Transformational Change
The future looks very promising, and I am enthusiastic about the continued success and strategic advancements we are poised accomplish in the coming months.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership of VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Looks Back at the First 6 Months at the Helm Delivering on Transformational Change and the Strategic Business Model for VizConnect’s Re-Birth and Go Forward Growth
— Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.
“As CEO of VizConnect Inc., I am proud to reflect on the significant achievements our team has realized in the first six months of 2024. From establishing a robust leadership team and achieving debt-free status, to launching our real estate development division and entering strategic partnerships, we have set a solid foundation for transformative growth. Our commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive us forward as we embrace new opportunities in real estate, green energy production, pharmaceuticals, and advanced technologies.”, expressed Temba Mahaka CEO of VizConnect, Inc.
Notable Major Milestones Delivered in 2024:
1. January 3, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Temba Mahaka as its New Chief Executive Officer with proven track record to lead the Company into the Future. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/temba-mahaka-as-its-new-chief/
2. January 16, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Aimee Garneau as its New Chief Finance Officer to lead the Company’s Financial Compliancy into the Future. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-vizc-otc-announces-aimee-garneau-as-its-new-chief-finance-officer-to-lead-the-companys-financial-compliancy-into-the-future/
3. January 23, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC – OTC) Major Milestone Achieved - CFO sets High Standards for Quarterly and Annual Reporting Obligations. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-vizc-otc-major-milestone-achieved-cfo-sets-highstandards-for-quarterly-and-annual-reporting-obligations/
4. January 30, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Demonstrates Financial Compliancy by bringing Tax Filings Current. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-vizc-otc-demonstrates-financial-compliancy-by-bringing-tax-filings-current/
5. February 6, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Debt-Free Status Paving the Way for Future Company Growth. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-vizc-otc-announces-debt-free-status-paving-the-way-for-future-company-growth/
6. February 12, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC – OTC) Announces Strategic Business Plan Roadmap. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-announces-strategic-business-plan-roadmap/
7. April 18, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Investment in New England Kitchens – Major Milestone. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-otc-vizc-announces-investment-in-new-england-kitchens-major-milestone/
8. May 7, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Launches Real Estate Development Company. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-announces-the-launch-of-its-real-estate-development-division/
9. May 14, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC – OTC) Makes Investment in Graiver Home Construction. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-makes-investment-in-graiver-home-construction/
10. June 6, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces Co-Developer Agreement with 338 Falmouth Foreside Company, LLC to Lead Presumpscot Woods Townhome Community Project. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-otc-vizc-announces-co-developer-agreement-with-338falmouth-foreside-company-llc-to-lead-presumpscot-woods-townhome-community-project/
11. June 11, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) Announces New Spec Home Agreement with Graiver Homes Construction. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-otc-vizc-announces-new-spec-home-agreement-with-graiver-home-construction/
12. June 13, 2024 - VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC – OTC) Announces Strategic Referral Agreement with EnergyWare, LLC. READ MORE: https://vizconnect.com/vizconnect-inc-otc-vizc-announces-strategic-referral-agreement-with-energyware-llc/
Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect added, "The future looks very promising, and I am enthusiastic about the continued success and strategic advancements we are poised accomplish in the coming months. We are anticipating signing our first advanced technology agreement, another real estate investment, as well as, opening up another division of VizConnect, Inc. before the end of 2024."
About VizConnect, Inc.:
VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, pharmaceutical and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.
For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement:
