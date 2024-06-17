EVNNE Returns with Their 3rd Mini-Album, RIDE or DIE Ahead of their North American Tour, Ride with EVNNE
EINPresswire.com/ -- EVNNE has returned with their third mini-album, RIDE or DIE. This comeback comes five months after their second mini-album, Un: SEEN, released on January 22nd. Since their debut, EVNNE has focused on telling their group story of being rascals and overcoming their struggles despite the obstacles they had to overcome in order to debut. Now, with the release of RIDE or DIE, the group aims to emphasize the trust and loyalty they will uphold with their fans, ENNVE, and share more of their reckless stance on pursuing their purpose and goals.
“We've practiced English a lot, and you can check out the result by listening to the English ver. of our title track ‘Badder Love’!” – YOO SEUNGEON, member of EVNNE
RIDE or DIE contains six new songs: “Badder Love,” “I <3 U (I love U),” “XO,” “2배속 (2X),” and “Boom Bari.” The title track, “Badder Love,” will be released in Korean and English, making it the group’s first official English song. The lyrics express EVNNE’s reckless passion as they fearlessly try to reach their fans with their love as well as continue to chase after their dreams together. KEITA, the leader of EVNNE, was actively involved in the mini-album’s production, taking part in writing lyrics for both “XO” and “2배속 (2X).”
“We worked hard to prepare the RIDE or DIE album, so please listen to all the tracks and support us!” – LEE JEONGHYEON, member of EVNNE
RIDE or DIE has been released as a lead-up to EVNNE’s first North American showcase tour, Ride with EVNNE, which will commence on August 7th in Montreal, Canada. In May, they concluded their 2024 EVNNE FAN-CONCERT [SQUAD:R] ASIA TOUR, where they performed in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Osaka, and Yokohama. With each new release, EVNNE has proven the group’s artistic and performance prowess: they secured first-place wins on MBC M <Show! Champion> and KBS2 <Music Bank>, and topping well-known music charts such as #1 on Bugs Real-Time Chart in between their debut and drop of their second mini-album, Un: SEEN, in which the title track, “UGLY,” was listed on the Billboard LyricFind Global Chart at #7. And the week of March 30th, their debut title track, “TROUBLE,” was listed at #2 on the Billboard LyricFind U.S. Chart.
ABOUT EVNNE
EVNNE is a seven-member South Korean boy group managed by Jellyfish Entertainment that debuted on September 19th, 2023. The members include KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, all of whom have already been recognized for their talents through music survival shows, most notably, Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET. The group name EVNNE, which stands for “Evening’s Newest Étoiles,” holds the members’ wishes to shine higher and brighter than anybody else and to have all eyes on them.
Helix Publicity
EVNNE (이븐) ‘Badder Love’ Official MV