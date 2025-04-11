Tickets for Electrifying K-pop Group CIX’s THUNDER FEVER Tour On Sale Now

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets for CIX’s highly anticipated THUNDER FEVER tour across North America and Europe are officially on sale today. The announcement for the tour was first shared on April 7th, but now their fans are able to secure their place to see the group for their fourth international tour. CIX will be visiting 16 cities, starting in Europe on June 11th in Milan, with the North American leg of the tour beginning in Toronto on June 25th.This tour is named after CIX’s seventh mini-album, THUNDER FEVER, which was released this past January. With the release of the album, CIX embarked on a new artistic journey, and they are ready to share that with their international fans.THUNDER FEVER Tour ScheduleJune 11: Milan | Magazzini GeneraliJune 13: Berlin | KesselhausJune 15: London | O2 Shepherd’s Bush EmpireJune 17: Paris | BataclanJune 19: Warsaw | PalladiumJune 25: Toronto | Danforth Music HallJune 27: Montreal | Beanfield TheatreJune 29: New York | Town HallJuly 1: Atlanta | Buckhead TheatreJuly 3: Orlando | The Plaza LiveJuly 6: Dallas | House of BluesJuly 8: Denver | Fillmore AuditoriumJuly 11: Seattle | Showbox SODOJuly 13: San Francisco | Palace of Fine ArtsJuly 15: Phoenix | The Van BurenJuly 17: Los Angeles | Willshire Ebell“We’ve been preparing our concert diligently for all the fans who have been waiting for us from afar, and we are very happy to finally be able to meet you all! We always receive great energy and support from you during every tour, so we look forward to our tour with high anticipation too. Please wait a bit more in good health, and we’ll meet you in a moment! Coming soon~” - BX, leader of CIX“It's always exciting to go on a tour with my members. We want to make sure we leave unforgettable memories for our fans who have been waiting for us, and we'll prepare diligently to make sure we can also make new, everlasting memories from this tour! We hope to make everyone at our THUNDER FEVER tour even prouder of CIX, thinking, ‘That’s our CIX, of course!’ Fighting!” - SEUNGHUN, member of CIX“I'm very happy and thrilled to embark on a tour to meet our international fans after a while. Thank you so much for always supporting us with great passion, even from afar. We will prepare cool and fun performances in order to repay your continuous love and support. I can’t wait to make happy memories with you all, FIX. Let’s meet soon!” - YONGHEE, member of CIX“It is an honor to go on a new tour in 2025, and I think we could have this opportunity because our overseas FIX never forgot about us and sent us constant support! We’ll visit you with our fourth concert, THUNDER FEVER, filled with powerful performances including our newest title track, “THUNDER”! Please look forward to our tour, and we’ll see you soon!” - HYUNSUK, member of CIXK-pop fans can visit the MyMusicTaste Europe and North American tour pages for CIX to buy tickets for each of the venues, with the exception of Paris, which will be sold separately.

