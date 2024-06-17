Vietjet launches two new routes to Taiwan

VIETNAM, June 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has launched two new air routes connecting Phú Quốc Island in the southern province of Kiên Giang with the two Taiwanese cities of Taichung and Kaohsiung.

The airline now offers three return flights per week on the Phú Quốc - Taichung route and four return flights per week on the Phú Quốc - Kaohsiung route.

Vietjet is also holding a big promotion this year, discounting international flight tickets to just zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) every Friday from now until December 31 booking tickets on the airline’s website or Vietjet Air apps.

Phú Quốc Island is famous for its stunning beaches, including Sao Beach and Rạch Vẹm, in addition to well-known attractions like the Hon Thơm Nature Park, Kiss Bridge Phu Quốc and the Hàm Ninh fishing village.

Taichung is known for its ancient architecture and poetic scenery, including Sun Moon Lake, Rainbow Village and the Fengchia night market. Kaohsiung City is an attractive natural, cultural and historical destination with many famous landmarks such as the Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum and the National Science and Technology Museum. — VNS