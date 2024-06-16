Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Switzerland, 15 to 16 June 2024

Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Switzerland from 15 to 16 June 2024 as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister.

During the Summit, SMS Sim reaffirmed Singapore’s unwavering commitment to international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter, as well as our support for the territorial integrity, political independence, and sovereignty of all countries. She stressed that upholding these principles is vital for the security of all states, and is of utmost importance to Singapore.

As a Member State of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and a member of the IAEA Board of Governors, Singapore remains gravely concerned by the potential risks to nuclear safety and security in relation to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). SMS Sim reaffirmed Singapore’s support for the IAEA Director-General’s five basic principles for protecting the ZNPP and the IAEA’s seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security in an armed conflict. She emphasised that these must be upheld to avoid the possibility of nuclear accidents that could harm both people and the environment, in Ukraine and beyond.

Singapore called on Russia to cease hostilities and negotiate with Ukraine in good faith, to seek a peaceful and lasting solution, based on international law and the United Nations Charter. The full transcript of SMS’ statement is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 JUNE 2024

. . . . .

INTERVENTION BY SPECIAL ENVOY OF THE PRIME MINISTER AND SENIOR MINISTER OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT SIM ANN AT THE SUMMIT ON PEACE IN UKRAINE, IN SWITZERLAND, 16 JUNE 2024

Thank you, Mr President.

Excellencies,

Distinguished colleagues,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

1 Let me begin by thanking Switzerland for hosting this meeting. The drive towards peace, building bridges, and finding solutions are endeavours that are worthy of our time and attention.

2 Singapore’s presence today underscores our commitment to international law and the UN Charter. We strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The principles of political independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are of utmost importance to us. The invasion of Ukraine violated these principles and posed an existential threat for all countries, including Singapore. These principles are vital for the security of all states, irrespective of size, which is why Singapore has unequivocally condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We are not taking sides, we are upholding principles.

3 As the conflict continues in its third year, the physical devastation of infrastructure and the increasing toll on human life remains deeply troubling. The displacement of more than 10 million people further compounds the tragedy. Singapore calls on Russia to cease hostilities and to negotiate with Ukraine in good faith, to seek a peaceful and lasting solution, based on international law and the UN Charter.

Nuclear Safety and Security

4 The conflict has clearly outlined the potential risks to nuclear safety and security, particularly in relation to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). It is very worrying that military activity targeted at and around the ZNPP has continued to occur. The most recent incident being a series of drone attacks in April 2024. Singapore is an IAEA Member State and currently a member of the Board of Governors. We strongly support the IAEA Director-General’s five basic principles[1] for protecting the ZNPP. We also support the IAEA’s seven indispensable pillars[2] for ensuring nuclear safety and security in an armed conflict. These must be upheld to avoid the possibility of nuclear accidents that could harm both people and the environment, not just in Ukraine but beyond.

5 Amid the very troubling and potentially dangerous developmentsat the ZNPP, there are several immediate priorities to address. First, the IAEA has observed that it continues to be challenging to ensure adequate staffing, routine inspections and maintenance, reliable logistics supply chains, and effective on-site emergency arrangements at the ZNPP. These present serious risks to the nuclear safety and security of the plant, and this situation must be immediately rectified.

6 Second, the drone strikes carried out against the ZNPP in April 2024 risked compromising the physical integrity of the plant, and breached the first principle for protecting the ZNPP – that there should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant.

7 Third, anti-personnel mines have been planted in the buffer zone between the ZNPP’s internal and external fences, and pose a threat to the safety and security of the plant. We reiterate that the only way to uphold nuclear safety and security at the ZNPP is for all military activity in and around the vicinity of the plant to cease immediately.

8 It is also important to ensure that the IAEA is able to gain timely and appropriate access to all areas of the ZNPP of significance for nuclear safety and security. Unfortunately, the IAEA has not been able to do so. This inhibits the Agency’s ability to make its assessments and report impartially and objectively on the nuclear safety and security situation at the site.

9 Despite the tremendous challenges faced on the ground, we would like to commend the dedication of IAEA officials in continuing verification work in Ukraine. Singapore supports and appreciates the professional work of the IAEA in providing authoritative technical assessments for nuclear security, safety, and safeguards issues. The safety risks faced by the ZNPP, and indeed by all of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, underline the urgency of finding a peaceful solution to this conflict.

10 Thank you.

Photo Caption: Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Senior Minister of State Sim Ann meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd at the Opening Ceremony of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

Photo Credit: Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA, Switzerland

Photo Caption: Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Senior Minister of State Sim Ann at the Opening Plenary of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

Photo Credit: Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA, Switzerland

Photo Caption: Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Senior Minister of State Sim Ann delivers Singapore’s intervention at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Photo Caption: Attendees at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine pose for a group photo.

Photo Credit: Federal Department of Foreign Affairs FDFA, Switzerland