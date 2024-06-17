Official Visit of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, 18 to 19 June 2024

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 18 to 19 June 2024. This will be Prime Minister Hun Manet’s first Official Visit to Singapore.

Prime Minister Hun Manet will receive an official welcome at the Istana, before having a call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Prime Minister Wong will also host an official dinner in Prime Minister Hun Manet’s honour. Prime Minister Hun Manet will also receive a call by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. While in Singapore, Prime Minister Hun Manet is scheduled to attend the Cambodia-Singapore Business Forum and visit Nanyang Polytechnic and Keppel Infrastructure@Changi.

Prime Minister Hun Manet will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea, Ministerial delegates, senior government officials, and representatives from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 JUNE 2024