An interview with Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Online, to comment on the latest updates of the SOL Plus program
Sofema Online’s CEO Steve Bentley FRAeS, discusses new SOL Plus updates, offering 5 free aviation coursesSOFIA, BULGARIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) announces recent updates to its SOL Plus Program, which now includes the opportunity for aviation professionals to enroll in five introductory courses at no charge. Established in March 2008, Sofema Online has grown to enrol over 125,000 delegates, continually expanding its offerings to support the professional development of the aviation community.
Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Online, discusses the enhancements to the SOL Plus Program:
1) Why did you decide to offer free courses on Sofema Online?
“In reality, this is not a unique situation for Sofema. Our Wingspan Program is available on this page. In recent years, we have provided €50,000 to a fund to enable aspiring aviation leaders to undertake our Leadership Scholarship Program. (This will also be available in 2024 – follow our website for updates) In addition, we offer a Bursary Program to Aviation Training Establishments. Developing a program to provide free introductory courses was a natural extension of our giving-back philosophy. Through our SOL Plus Program, we offer several free-to-join membership programs, each with key benefits and a solid rationale behind it.”
2) Why are you providing clients with free training?
“By removing the initial purchase requirement and offering five free introductory courses, the SOL Plus program makes professional development more accessible to a wider audience. Sofema believes this lowers the barrier to entry, allowing more individuals to enhance their aviation knowledge without financial constraints.”
3) Is this the only reason you have identified?
“Not at all, and the intentions extend beyond a solely altruistic perspective in that we also believe we will attract new clients to the SOL learning platform. With over 350 Courses, Packages, and Diplomas, Sofema Online provides a significant opportunity for clients to engage in EASA-compliant regulatory and vocational online courses.
Offering free courses is a strategic way to attract new clients. Potential customers who might be hesitant to invest in training can experience the value of Sofema Online’s courses risk-free.
One goal is to foster a sense of goodwill and loyalty among clients. Speaking from experience, once they try the SOL courses, they are more likely to continue using Sofema Online for their training needs and take advantage of the discounts and benefits available through the SOL Plus program.
About the SOL Plus Program:
The updated SOL Plus program enables members to enrol in introductory courses at no cost, covering essential topics such as EASA quality assurance auditing, EU regulation 965/2012, EASA Part 145, aviation safety management system, and EASA Part M & Part CAMO. Members also receive a Welcome Gift of 50% off any single course, along with various discounts on additional courses, packages, diplomas, and the Freedom Pass.
About Sofema Online:
Sofema Online (SOL), managed by Sofema Aviation Services, specializes in high-quality regulatory training for the aviation industry. Offering a comprehensive curriculum developed by industry professionals, SOL ensures that courses blend theoretical knowledge with practical examples, providing a well-rounded learning experience. Available online, these courses allow participants to learn at their own pace, accommodating the schedules of busy professionals.
For more detailed information and to explore the courses available, please visit www.sofemaonline.com.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 38 70
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube