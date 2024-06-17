Cosmeceuticals Market Dynamics: Growth and Trends 2024-2033

Cosmeceuticals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cosmeceuticals market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $56.91 billion in 2023 to $61.36 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%. It will grow to $84.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as an aging population, scientific advancements, rising disposable incomes, and evolving health and wellness trends. Regulatory changes have also played a crucial role in shaping market dynamics.

Rise of Non-Invasive Beauty Treatments and Men's Grooming Boost Market

The increasing popularity of non-invasive beauty treatments and the burgeoning men's grooming and skincare segments are key drivers propelling the cosmeceuticals market forward. Digitalization in skincare, the rise of personalized skincare solutions, and the clean beauty movement are further stimulating market growth.

Explore the global cosmeceuticals market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11930&type=smp

Cosmeceuticals Market Key Players and Nutricosmetics Innovation

Major companies such as BASF SE, L'Oréal S.A., and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. are focusing on developing innovative nutricosmetics products. Nutricosmetics, which include orally consumed supplements and functional foods, are designed to enhance skin health and beauty from within. For instance, Symrise AG's launch of Diana food bioactives highlights advancements in nutricosmetic ingredients, leveraging natural bioactives like collagen and vitamins.

Cosmeceuticals Market Segments

• Product Type: Skincare, Haircare, Injectable, Oral Care, Other Product Types

• Ingredients: Proteins, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Metals, Ceramides, Peptides, Amines, Acids, Exfoliants, Other Ingredients

• Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Pharmacy, Drug Stores, Beauty Salon, Online Retailing Store, Other Distribution Channels

Asia-Pacific Leads the Cosmeceuticals Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the cosmeceuticals market in 2023 and is projected to maintain its leadership position through the forecast period. The region's rapid growth is fueled by increasing consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, and a growing preference for premium skincare products.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global cosmeceuticals market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmeceuticals-global-market-report

Cosmeceuticals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cosmeceuticals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cosmeceuticals market size, cosmeceuticals market drivers and trends, cosmeceuticals market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cosmeceuticals market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

