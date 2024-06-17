QQH Launches New X70A Triple Monitor --Increase productivity anytime, anywhere

QQH Triple Monitor One Cable Conneection Portable Monitor

LINCOLN, 1450 FLETCHER AVE APT, US, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the modern world, where speed is key, staying productive while on the go is essential. Understanding the evolving requirements of today's professionals and designers， QQH unveils this Triple Portable Monitor, which achieves one cable connection.

The QQH X70A triple portable monitor is designed for plug-and-play with its exclusive USBC port for ease of use. Connect this monitor extender to a laptop or phone with the included USBC to USBC or USBC to USBA cable （NOTE: Only USBC to USBC cable with USBC to USA converter head is FULL-FUNCTIONAL cable). This unique design cleans up the desktop, avoids annoying cables, and improves productivity.

Specification:

Size: 14inch laptop screen extender

Resolution: Full HD 1920×1080P

Port: One FULL-FUNCTIONAL USBC port and One USBC port for power supply

Compatibility: Windows & Android systems, and macOS systems( M1,M2 & M3 chips)

Connectivity: USBC to USBC or USBC to USBA

On-The-Go Design for Modern Lifestyles

1.Slim and lightweight: With a total weight of only 3.9 pounds, this triple monitor ensures easy portability without compromising performance. In addition, the triple monitor comes with a notched handle that makes it easy for customers to take it with them wherever they go.

2. Adjustable Viewing Angle: The X70A triple monitor has a 180° screen rotation function and a 90° adjustable stand, which can change the viewing angle according to the user's preference and working environment. Meanwhile, the alloy material of the stand can make the monitor more stable.



Seamless Connectivity for Ultimate Convenience

1. USB-C or USB-A: QQH X70A has updated the connection using ONE CABLE. Connect the portable monitor to the device using either ONE USB-C to USBC or USB-C to USB-A cable ( NOTE: Only USBC to USBC cable with USBC to USA converter head is FULL-FUNCTIONAL cable. Make sure your device has enough power), providing compatibility with a wide range of devices. Say goodbye to complicated setups and hello to plug-and-play simplicity.

2. Power and data transfer over One cable: The USB-C to USBC (with USBA converter) cable provides display output, power to the monitor, and data transfer, reducing cable clutter and increasing user convenience.

2.WideCompatibility:

X70A triple monitor screen extender can be used with multi-system devices through driver installation, not only for Windows and Android systems but also for MacOS systems, even MacBooks with M1, M2, and M3 chips. This allows users to experience the convenience and versatility of this product on a wide range of devices!

Conclusion

This X70A laptop monitor extender is essential to extend workflows for anyone who values productivity, entertainment, and mobility. Experience the ultimate portable monitor - unleash the visual journey! Upgrade display experience with the QQH X70A triple portable monitor. Overall, it is an affordable, productivity-increasing product.

For more information about the QQH Triple Monitor and to stay updated on its release, please visit the product page at:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CWXK4D3X?th=1

INS Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/C70xb8zBulV/

For more information, please contact

Email: support@qqhmonitor.com

SOURCE QQH