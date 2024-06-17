TOSLA Nutricosmetics Teams Up with Foodpairing AI to Elevate VELIOUS™ Flavor Technology
TOSLA Nutricosmetics teams up with Foodpairing AI to elevate VELIOUS™ Flavor Technology and to create bullet-proof flavors designed for repeat buys.AJDOVSCINA, SLOVENIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhancing VELIOUS™ Flavor Technology with AI Precision
VELIOUS™, TOSLA’s proprietary flavor technology, has been pivotal in setting new standards for taste in liquid nutricosmetics. TOSLA relies on Foodpairing's advanced flavor profiling capabilities to elevate the sensory experience, aligning them perfectly with consumer preferences. This synergy promises to offer unparalleled flavor profiles that enhance consumer enjoyment and satisfaction, crucial factors in driving higher repurchase rates and building brand loyalty.
Uroš Gotar, Chief Innovation Officer at TOSLA, commented: "In the world of nutricosmetics, flavor is the missing element that has often been overlooked. By leveraging Foodpairing AI’s expertise with our VELIOUS™ technology, we are addressing a critical aspect of consumer satisfaction: taste. This collaboration is a breakthrough for TOSLA and our clients, as it ensures our products not only deliver on their beauty and wellness promises but also delight the palate. This innovation will significantly boost our clients' retention strategies, as superior taste is crucial in forming lasting consumer habits."
Why Taste Matters
“Taste is the first and most important competitive driver when developing premium nutricosmetic products,“ is a quote from Foodpairing AI. Recent insights have highlighted the importance of taste in consumer retention strategies. Market analyses suggest that products that deliver a superior sensory experience are more likely to foster repeat purchases. In the context of liquid supplements, taste can be a decisive factor in habit formation and continued product use. The combination of Foodpairing AI’s technology allows TOSLA to harness detailed flavor data and consumer insights to develop products that not only meet but exceed taste expectations.
About Foodpairing AI
Foodpairing AI empowers CPG companies to expand their innovation potential. Its technology-driven innovation process empowers marketing teams to identify winning concepts faster and assists R&D in bringing these concepts to life. By analyzing and predicting optimal flavor combinations, Foodpairing AI assists companies in creating superior flavor experiences that delight target consumers. Learn more at www.foodpairing.com.
About TOSLA Nutricosmetics
TOSLA Nutricosmetics is a pioneering B2B manufacturer of ready-to-drink supplements focused on the beauty and wellness sectors. Known for its innovative VELIOUS™ flavor technology and commitment to sustainability, TOSLA leads the way in creating simple-to-use, effective, and tasty nutricosmetic products. For more information, visit https://www.toslanutricosmetics.com.
