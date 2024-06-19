FIAT NUOVA 500 WET WIPE CASE OFFICIALLY LICENSED by FIAT LAUNCHES for GLOBAL ONLINE SALES

CAMSHOP.JP, a Japanese novelty brand, has begun international shipping for its Fiat Nuova 500 model wet wipe case via the official website.

HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Perfectly Replicating Every Fine Detail: Fiat Nuova 500 2-Way Tissue Case!"

CAMSHOP.JP (FAITH Inc.), a brand specializing in vehicle-themed household goods, introduces a 2-way tissue case that faithfully replicates the Fiat Nuova 500, a beloved classic car among enthusiasts.

This officially licensed Fiat product is now available for purchase on the official website, CAMSHOP.JP, starting from late May.

About the Fiat Nuova 500:

Manufactured and sold by the Italian automobile company Fiat from 1957 to 1977, the Nuova 500 is adored worldwide for its charming appearance, featuring rounded headlights. To distinguish it from the original 500 (1936-1955), it is referred to as the Nuova 500, meaning "new" 500.

Two Uses: Tissue Case and Wet Wipes Case:

The Fiat tissue case can hold a standard bag of tissues and, with its lid, can also be used as a wet wipes case (compatible with standard wet wipes). Its realistic design includes rotating tires, making it a fun and practical gift, especially for baby showers.

Product Details:

Size: Length 285mm x Width 132mm x Height 130mm

Weight: 480g

Material: ABS, PVC, Silicone, GPPS

Please note that the color of the actual product may vary due to monitor settings and lighting conditions.