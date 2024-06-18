Brivo Launches Expanded and Enriched Global Reseller Partner Program
Expanded program provides new incentives, rewards and support for partners to grow their businesses with the leading global cloud-based security providerAMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brivo, the largest global provider of cloud-based access control and smart space technologies, today announces the transformation of its Global Reseller Partner Program, effective for all Resellers on January 1, 2025.
The Global Reseller Partner Program will grant access to data insights, marketing assets, and business management tools, all supported by a wealth of new resources to boost partner growth and improve the overall partner experience.
Brivo is increasing its investment in the security integrator channel by enhancing partner experience and engagement programs. The revamped Program encourages resellers to certify their technicians, a step that has been shown to significantly boost profitability. Resellers with Brivo-certified technicians see, on average, a 155% increase in sales compared to those without.
The Program will also include specific market intelligence and dashboards to help resellers understand their Brivo accounts and target growth opportunities within their customer base. Resellers can unlock incremental tiers of support and benefits based on annual sales, new customers, and certified technicians. These include:
-Sales and business benefits—demo kits, online sales training, dedicated Brivo sales support, and a recurring monthly revenue rebate program
-Marketing benefits—access to branding and marketing materials, qualified lead program, and field marketing support
-Technical benefits—technical certification (in-person and remote), online technical training, and priority technical support
-Market Insights –market analysis, vertical expertise, training, and data
“We chose Brivo to enhance our business with the most straightforward and reliable cloud-based solution available,” said Richard Zulberg, Founder and Project Director at Balthorne Security Solutions. “In Brivo, we’ve found a true partner that has propelled our growth and provided invaluable expertise. This collaboration empowers us to leverage Brivo’s deep industry insights, enabling us to deliver top-tier solutions to our clients.”
“Brivo’s success is built on the partners who put our products and services in the hands of our customers,” said Maureen Perrelli, Chief Revenue Officer of Brivo. “Our Global Reseller Partner Program will give them the support they need to thrive, with clear goals that reward not just new sales, but also recurring revenue and technician training.”
Learn more at the Brivo and Eagle Eye Networks' annual Cloud Security Summit—Europe, taking place in Amsterdam on June 18-19, 2024. This premier event for reseller partners offers the chance to meet one-on-one with Global Reseller Partner Program leaders and discover new opportunities. Learn more and register here.
Amy Butler
CCgroup Communications Limited
brivo@ccgrouppr.com