Brivo Launches Unified Security Suite

The Cloud-based Platform Centralizes Access Control, Video Intelligence, and Other Security Systems Into a Single View

It unifies security applications, credentials, data collection, and analytics, giving customers a much more powerful tool for managing assets across wide geographies." — Steve Van Till, Founder and CEO of Brivo

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brivo , the global leader in cloud-based security technology, today announced the launch of Brivo Security Suite . The unified platform simplifies security management by integrating access control, video intelligence, visitor management, and intrusion detection into one centralized system. Enterprises can streamline risk management through a single user interface, consolidated incident management, and a common identity backbone for all connected applications.Enterprise security teams face complex physical and cybersecurity threats. Security is being asked to play a larger role in operational systems that contribute to efficiency, profitability, and occupant experience. Meeting compliance requirements has become more challenging due to the growing number of information systems used by enterprises.Brivo Security Suite addresses these challenges through a unified platform that includes pre-built integrations to hundreds of vertical software stacks and can scale to thousands of enterprise facilities. By integrating myriad systems like access control, video intelligence, and intrusion detection under a single management interface, enterprises can better respond to threats, improve the performance of operational systems, and more easily ensure compliance."Software platform consolidation is one of the highest return investments that enterprises can make in their information systems infrastructure, and that's why we built Brivo Security Suite," said Steve Van Till, Founder and CEO of Brivo. "It unifies security applications, credentials, data collection, and analytics, giving customers a much more powerful tool for managing assets across wide geographies.”The Brivo Security Suite delivers five key benefits:> Unified security – Provides a single view of all security applications and a consolidated event history for faster, more informed incident management.> Scalability – Delivers security across 10 or 10,000 buildings using cloud-based services with a simple path to scalability.> IT/OT integration – Connects to existing IT/OT systems via API to enable deep automation and align security operations with business operations.> Compliance & Cybersecurity – Uses Brivo’s core platform’s SOC2 and ISO27001 certifications based on over 15 years of 3rd-party information security audits.> Data Analysis – Analyzes event data to deliver real-time alerts, anomaly detection, and key insights for improved awareness, risk mitigation, and efficiency.Industry analysts confirm the value of this approach. “Omdia views this type of convergence as one of the fastest growing areas in security,” said Scott Foley, Senior Analyst, Physical Security, Omdia. “Customer demand and confidence in unified solutions continues to rise; fueled by changing needs for data utility, investments into hybrid and cloud infrastructure, and emphasis on flexible scalable systems.”Brivo customers already use its cloud-based platform to manage access at thousands of locations via a single global dashboard. Brivo Security Suite builds on this principle by unifying security technologies, applications, and data in a single interface.Brivo Security Suite will be featured at both ISC West in Las Vegas (U.S.) at booth #20031 and The Security Event in Birmingham (U.K.) at booth 5/G30. Brivo welcomes security professionals to receive an exclusive demo of how this unified cloud-based solution transforms security from an operational expense into a strategic business asset.

