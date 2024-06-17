Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Mohican Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Carroll Fox Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Moorefield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Clinton County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Darke Wayne Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Crosby's Drugs, Inc.

1/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Retirement System Schedules Grove City Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit The Arts and College Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Patriot Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Bainbridge Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock McComb Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hardin Kenton City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Highland Highland County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Highland County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR

Knox Miller Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Lake Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Public Entities Pool of Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina NEORide Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Montgomery Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Perry Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Sandusky ELMWOOD CENTERS, INC. DBA ELMSPRINGS

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Scioto Harrison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Vernon Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Trumbull Weathersfield Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit