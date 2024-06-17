Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Mohican Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|Fox Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Moorefield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clinton County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Darke
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|Crosby's Drugs, Inc.
1/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Retirement System Schedules
|Grove City Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Patriot Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Bainbridge Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|McComb Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hardin
|Kenton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Highland County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Highland County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|Knox
|Miller Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Lake
|Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Public Entities Pool of Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|NEORide Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sandusky
|ELMWOOD CENTERS, INC. DBA ELMSPRINGS
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Scioto
|Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Vernon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Weathersfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.