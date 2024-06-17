Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Mohican Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Carroll Fox Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Moorefield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Darke Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Crosby's Drugs, Inc.
1/1/2019 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Retirement System Schedules
Grove City Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Patriot Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Bainbridge Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock McComb Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hardin Kenton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Highland County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Highland County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
Knox Miller Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Lake Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Public Entities Pool of Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Ohio Housing Authority Property and Casualty, Inc.
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina NEORide Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sandusky ELMWOOD CENTERS, INC. DBA ELMSPRINGS
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Scioto Harrison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Vernon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Trumbull Weathersfield Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

