Fortuna Firefighters Holding Annual Open House and Disaster Preparedness Fair on June 29th

This is a press release from the Fortuna Fire District:

The Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual open house and disaster preparedness fair on Saturday, June 29th from 10 am until 3 pm.

The free event will be held at the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department’s main station, located at 320 South Fortuna Blvd.

The open house will include tours of the Fire department facilities, Department emergency vehicles, specialized equipment, emergency communications, and emergency vehicles from other agencies.

Community members will also have the opportunity of participating in some hands-on demonstrations and activities for younger visitors. Participants will be able to get a glimpse into the skills needed to be a firefighter.

Each of these hands-on demonstrations will be closely supervised by trained firefighters and Fortuna Fire Department officers.

There will also be a CalFire helicopter, which is scheduled to land around 10:30 am. This will be dependent on other commitments by their agency and any ongoing incidents.

Other participants will include the Sheriff Department’s Search and Rescue Team, the US Army, CalFire, the Community Emergency Response Team, and the American Red Cross.

Our Annual Disaster Preparedness Fair, traditionally held during Apple Harvest Festival weekend,has been held since 1996.