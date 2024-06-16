Re: Road closed / VT Route 14 in Coventry
The roadway is back open and clear for travel.
Thank you for your patience.
VSP Derby
Vermont Route 14 in Coventry is being closed between Blake Rd and Hancock Hill due to an evolving incident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Further details are not yet available. Updates will be provided when possible.
Thank you