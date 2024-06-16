Submit Release
Re: Road closed / VT Route 14 in Coventry

The roadway is back open and clear for travel.


Thank you for your patience.


VSP Derby 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, June 16, 2024 2:02 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road closed / VT Route 14 in Coventry

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 14 in Coventry is being closed between Blake Rd and Hancock Hill due to an evolving incident.  Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Further details are not yet available.  Updates will be provided when possible.

