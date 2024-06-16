Submit Release
MPD Seeks Vehicle in a Shooting in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 3:49 a.m., the victims were getting into their vehicle in the 1200 block of H Street, Northwest when multiple suspects, one armed with a gun approached them. The suspects demanded property from the victims. As one of the victims ran away, a suspect discharged a firearm, striking one of the victims. The suspects did not obtain any property from the victims. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by suveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24090936

