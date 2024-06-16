Submit Release
MPD Searching for Southeast Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate a suspect who robbed a business in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 7:23 a.m., a suspect entered a business and approached an employee, who was taking orders at the cash register. The suspect snatched money out of the cash register and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24090967

