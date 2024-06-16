MPD Seeks Suspects in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who shot at a woman.

On Monday, May 27, 2024, at 4:40 p.m., as a woman sat in her vehicle in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast suspects approached her vehicle and produced a gun. The victim drove away as one of the suspects shot at her vehicle. The victim was not injured. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24079922