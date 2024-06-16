MPD Searching for Northeast Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify a suspect who burglarized a business.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at approximately 9:33 p.m., a suspect damaged a patio door and entered a business in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast. Over a couple hour period, the suspect came in and out of the business taking property. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24089466