Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Commercial Business of Newark, Delaware-based Poland & Sullivan Insurance Inc.

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired the commercial insurance business of Poland & Sullivan Insurance Inc. of Newark, Delaware. Terms were not disclosed. This acquisition is Union Bay’s 13th, and adds Delaware to Union Bay’s existing five states where it does business.

John Yasik, President of Poland & Sullivan Insurance, stated, “Poland & Sullivan made a good choice combining its commercial book of business with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”

“We are pleased to welcome Poland & Sullivan Insurance,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “John Yasik and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in the State of Delaware.”

