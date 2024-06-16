CraveBooks Launches Lucrative Affiliate Program to Empower Authors

Earn commissions and boost book marketing with CraveBooks' new Affiliate Program, offering flexible payment options and valuable marketing resources.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks, a premier online platform connecting readers and authors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative Affiliate Program. This groundbreaking initiative offers authors a unique opportunity to earn commissions by referring fellow authors to CraveBooks while simultaneously enhancing their own book marketing efforts.

The CraveBooks Affiliate Program is designed with flexibility and ease in mind, providing participants with custom affiliate links, detailed statistics, prewritten swipe copy, and custom banners for sharing. The program ensures unlimited earning potential with generous commissions.

What sets the CraveBooks Affiliate Program apart is its flexibility in payment options. Affiliates can choose to receive their earnings in cash or CraveBooks credit, with the credit option providing an additional 10% bonus. This means that every $1 earned as credits equates to $1.1, making it an attractive choice for authors actively promoting their work.

"Our new Affiliate Program is a game-changer for authors," said Cary Bergeron, Co-Founder at CraveBooks. "Not only do they earn commissions by referring others, but they also gain access to additional marketing resources that can help boost their own book sales. This program underscores our commitment to supporting the author community by providing innovative tools and opportunities."



Getting started with the CraveBooks Affiliate Program is easy:

1. Create Your Affiliate Link:

- Go to the Links & Stats tab on your author dashboard

- Click "Add New Link"

- Enter the link name (e.g., Facebook, Website, Newsletter)

- Copy and share your link!

2. Track Your Success:

- Monitor clicks and signups from your shared affiliate links via the dashboard

3. Utilize Swipe Copy:

- Access prewritten emails and social media posts from the Swipe Copy and Swipe Banners tab for effortless sharing



By participating in the CraveBooks Affiliate Program, authors not only enhance their earning potential but also contribute to a thriving literary community.

For more information and to sign up for the CraveBooks Affiliate Program, visit CraveBooks.com.

About CraveBooks

CraveBooks is a leading online platform dedicated to connecting readers with their next great read and helping authors reach their target audience. With a range of services including book promotion, marketing support, and a thriving community of book lovers, CraveBooks is committed to fostering a love for reading and supporting authors' careers.