Alercell Unveils Lena S1® Methylated Genes Diagnostic Test for Early Lung Cancer Detection
LENA S1® leverages the methylation technique, enabling the detection of lung cancer at a remarkably early stage
The RUO Lena S1® test is a breakthrough aimed at enhancing patient care and guiding the selection of effective treatments for lung cancer. The use of methylation is groundbreaking,”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALERCELL, INC. is proud to announce the introduction of the LENA S1® diagnostic test, a cutting-edge tool for the early detection of small-cell lung cancer, available at this time solely for research purposes. Recognizing the challenge of diagnosing lung cancer at its nascent stage, due to the absence of symptoms until the disease has significantly progressed, LENA S1® emerges as a pivotal advancement. This groundbreaking diagnostic assay has been crafted with precision to offer healthcare practitioners essential insights, enhancing the evaluation process for patients suspected of lung cancer. By leveraging the methylation technique, LENA S1® enables the detection of cancer at a remarkably early stage. It is now understood and acknowledged within the medical community that the increased methylation of cancer suppressor genes is among the earliest indicators of many cancers, signifying that changes in DNA methylation patterns may represent the initial neoplastic alterations in tumorigenesis.
Recent studies have identified a strong link between the detection of methylated SHOX2 gene (mSHOX2) in bronchial lavage specimens and the presence of lung cancer, marking a significant leap forward in diagnostic methodologies. The integration of this molecular marker, alongside traditional diagnostic cytology and clinical assessments, substantially elevates the accuracy and reliability of lung cancer diagnoses.
The Lena S1® test goes beyond analyzing SHOX2 methylation by also examining the methylation status of RASSF1A. This dual-marker approach offers a synergistic improvement in diagnostic precision, proving especially valuable in identifying early-stage lung cancer. This method utilizes bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BAL), eliminating the need for invasive tissue biopsies and allowing the test to be conducted on widely available qPCR machinery.
Lena S1® introduces a pioneering method by targeting methylated circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), facilitating early detection. The test's compatibility with standard qPCR equipment simplifies the DNA analysis process, ensuring rapid result delivery within hours. With a straightforward protocol, Lena S1® fits seamlessly into the workflow of clinical microbiology laboratories, utilizing conventional PCR, DNA purification, and extraction technologies.
Frederic Scheer, Chairman & CEO of Alercell, highlights, "The RUO Lena S1® test is a breakthrough aimed at enhancing patient care and guiding the selection of effective treatments for lung cancer. The use of methylation is groundbreaking, and we intend to expand its use in other tests to come. Early detection is crucial for improving patient survival rates, and our goal at Alercell is to ensure that each patient receives the best possible chance of recovery."
Alercell is set to begin initial clinical verifications shortly, announcing the test's availability for research purposes to hospitals and cancer centers. This initiative is aimed at improving diagnostics for patient care and supporting pharmaceutical research and surveillance studies, underscoring Alercell's commitment to advancing lung cancer diagnostics and treatment.
ABOUT ALERCELL
Based in Montana, Alercell, Inc. is revolutionizing molecular diagnostics with a focus on oncology. As a pioneer in preventive oncology, Alercell leverages cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its diagnostic processes, enhancing the precision and timeliness of cancer detection. With a mission deeply rooted in "stopping it before it starts," Alercell's integration of AI into genetics-based testing in 2024 reinforces its commitment to improving patient outcomes through early intervention in cancer and leukemia. Alercell's innovative approach underscores its role as a leader in the field, dedicated to providing patients with the best possible chances for a successful outcome from the outset.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements relating to Alercell RUO LENA S1 ® and its launch for Research Use Only. These statements and other statements regarding ALERCELL future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings.
