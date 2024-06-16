Submit Release
Happy Father’s Day from the Utah Attorney General’s Office

Today, we recognize fathers, grandfathers, and all father figures in our state, country and world. Fatherhood is a wonderful calling and responsibility. Raising our children and modeling what it looks like to follow in a father’s footsteps takes work, determination, love, and perseverance. The journey is never easy, but it is always worth it when fathers see their children seizing their piece of the American dream.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office wishes all fathers a happy Father’s Day and hopes the day is filled with love, laughter, and honor for what fathers have given to their children.

Dads, thank you so much and enjoy your special day!

