ServiceLink and Elphi Partner to Create a Seamless Flood Services Experience

The new partnership enables direct flood certificate ordering through Elphi’s platform, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ServiceLink, the nation's premier provider of tech-enabled mortgage services, and Elphi, a fintech SaaS company offering a next-generation mortgage loan origination platform, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at creating a seamless flood services experience for the mortgage industry.

The partnership between ServiceLink and Elphi introduces an innovative integration that enables lenders to order flood certificates directly through Elphi's platform. ServiceLink is currently the leading provider of flood certificates on Elphi's platform, ensuring that lenders have access to reliable and efficient flood services. This integration has already proven to save time, reduce repetitive work, enhance customer experience, and improve overall origination efficiency.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ServiceLink and introduce this seamless integration," said Daniel Gottesmann, COO of Elphi. "The integration has already demonstrated significant time-saving benefits, reduced redundant work, and elevated the customer experience."

“As a proven and experienced provider in flood services, we believe ServiceLink and our shared clients with Elphi will benefit from this partnership in many ways,” said Dave Steinmetz, division president, origination services at ServiceLink. “Through this integration, our clients will eliminate duplicative and repetitive manual data entry, saving time during processing each month across their fulfillment and operations teams, reducing processing errors and increasing integrity.”

