Elphi and LoanPASS Announce Integration to Power Real-Time Loan Product, Pricing & Decisioning for Lenders

The new integration enables seamless loan product and pricing decisions within Elphi’s platform, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for lenders.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elphi, a fintech SaaS company offering a next-generation mortgage loan origination platform, and LoanPASS, a leading provider of next-generation loan product and pricing engines, have announced a strategic integration designed to enhance loan decisioning efficiency for lenders.

The bi-directional integration between Elphi and LoanPASS enables seamless data streaming between both platforms, ensuring real-time synchronization of loan product and pricing data. Lenders can now instantly evaluate loan products and pricing scenarios across all loan types within Elphi’s platform while leveraging LoanPASS’s powerful rules engine for accurate, automated decisioning. By eliminating manual data entry and streamlining workflows, this integration enhances efficiency, reduces errors, and improves the overall lending experience.

“We’re excited to partner with LoanPASS to provide lenders with instant, accurate, and highly configurable loan product and pricing decisioning,” said Daniel Gottesmann, COO of Elphi. “The bi-directional data streaming between our platforms ensures that lenders always have up-to-date pricing and decisioning insights, further automating the loan origination process.”

"We are excited to announce the integration between LoanPASS and Elphi,” said Derek Long, COO at LoanPASS. “This collaboration enables our clients to streamline operations by eliminating redundant manual data entry, reducing processing time, minimizing errors, and enhancing data integrity across their fulfillment and operations teams. By working together, we continue to deliver innovative solutions that empower business-purpose lenders and drive their success.”

About LoanPASS

LoanPASS is a next-generation loan product and pricing engine designed to support all lending entities with fast, flexible, and highly configurable decisioning capabilities. Built on contemporary software architecture and leveraging the RUST programming language, LoanPASS processes complex loan programs with unparalleled speed and accuracy. For more information, visit www.loanpass.io.

About Elphi

Elphi is a fintech SaaS company revolutionizing the mortgage industry with its next-generation loan origination platform. With a focus on automation, efficiency, and seamless integrations, Elphi empowers lenders to streamline processes, reduce errors, and scale their operations with confidence.

