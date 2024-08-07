Empowering Efficiency and Security: Elphi Integrates with FundingShield for Enhanced Fraud Prevention

Elphi - FundingShield

Elphi, a leading SaaS company, announces a strategic partnership with FundingShield, integrating wire and title fraud prevention into its mortgage platform.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership between Elphi and FundingShield aims to revolutionize fraud prevention in the mortgage industry by integrating FundingShield's cutting-edge fraud prevention solutions directly into Elphi's mortgage loan origination platform. This integration provides lenders with enhanced fraud detection capabilities, ensuring transaction security and reducing the risk of wire and title fraud, settlement risk, and cyber threats.

"We are excited to collaborate with FundingShield and integrate their industry-leading fraud prevention solutions into our platform," said Eilon Shalev, CEO of Elphi. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the most advanced tools to mitigate fraud risks and improve the overall quality of loan origination processes."

The integration with FundingShield brings several key benefits to Elphi's platform and its users:

1. Enhanced Fraud Prevention: FundingShield's transaction-level coverage protects against wire and title fraud, settlement risk, closing agent compliance, and cyber threats, bolstering security across the origination process.

2. Time Saved: By automating fraud prevention processes and streamlining compliance checks, the integration saves valuable time for lenders and enhances operational efficiency.

3. Improved Customer Experience: With advanced fraud prevention measures in place, lenders can offer a more secure and seamless experience to their customers, enhancing trust and satisfaction.

4. Efficiency Improvements: The integration with FundingShield's Plug’n’Play tools streamlines workflows and reduces manual intervention, leading to greater operational efficiency and cost savings.



"We strive not only to protect our clients from wire and title fraud but also to create cost-cutting efficiencies in workflows," said Adam Chaudhary, President at FundingShield. "The ability for clients to leverage us within their LOS directly enhances their efficiency. It also ensures minimal data alteration, with robust controls and audits integrated into the LOS, thereby allowing Elphi to demonstrate increased value to our mutual clients."

About FundingShield:

FundingShield offers industry-leading FinTech B2B & B2B2C fraud prevention solutions that deliver transaction-level coverage against wire & title fraud, settlement risk, closing agent compliance & cyber threats while reducing operating costs and improving asset quality.

About Elphi:

Elphi is a fintech SaaS company revolutionizing the mortgage industry with its transformative loan origination platform. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Elphi empowers lenders to streamline processes and improve their operations.