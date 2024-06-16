Submit Release
Telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Shareef

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Honorable Shehbaz Shareef.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Head of our state and the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan congratulated each other on the blessed holiday of Eid al-Adha.

With best regards of health and new success to the esteemed Shehbaz Shareef, the Leader of the Nation wished lasting peace and stability, constant progress and prosperity to all the brotherly people of friendly Pakistan.

Continuing the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects of Tajik-Pakistani friendly ties and multifaceted cooperation.

The distinguished President of the Republic of Tajikistan, expressing satisfaction with the process of consistent development and expansion of relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries based on the principles of mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust, especially emphasized the importance of continuing the interstate dialogue of the parties.

In this context, the topic of the upcoming official visit of the distinguished Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Tajikistan was discussed.

At the end of the conversation, there was an exchange of views on certain topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

