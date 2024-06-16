Berlin Barracks / DUI and Other Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3003903
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/15/24 at 2221 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Verd Mont Rd., Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions, Unlawful Mischief, and DUI
ACCUSED: Hunter Larrabee
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: Beth Cochran
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report that Hunter Larrabee was violating his conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Larrabee had caused damage to Beth Cochran's property and had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Larrabee was taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545