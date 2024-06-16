Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI and Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3003903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Tylor Rancourt                         

STATION:      Berlin Barracks               

CONTACT#:  802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  06/15/24 at 2221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Verd Mont Rd., Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions, Unlawful Mischief, and DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Hunter Larrabee                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Beth Cochran

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report that Hunter Larrabee was violating his conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Larrabee had caused damage to Beth Cochran's property and had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Larrabee was taken into custody, transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:      06/27/24 at 0830 hours  

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

