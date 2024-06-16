Accelerating Bitaxe Adoption: D-Central Technologies Offers Comprehensive Range of Bitaxe Miners
Leading the charge in decentralized Bitcoin mining with innovative, efficient, and open-source Bitaxe miners.
With the Bitaxe series, we're empowering individual miners and accelerating the decentralization of Bitcoin mining.”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Central Technologies, Canada’s leading Bitcoin mining hardware distributor and ASIC repair center, continues to drive innovation in the Bitcoin mining industry with its comprehensive range of Bitaxe miners. With over 1363 Bitaxe units connected to the Public Pool Solo Mining Pool and thousands more in circulation worldwide, the adoption of the Bitaxe is rapidly accelerating, marking a significant milestone in the decentralization of Bitcoin mining.
— Jonathan, CEO of D-Central Technologies
The Bitaxe Supra, equipped with the advanced BM1368 ASIC chip from Bitmain’s S21 series, exemplifies the pinnacle of efficiency and performance in Bitcoin mining. Known for its superior hash rate and energy efficiency, the Bitaxe Supra is designed for miners who demand the highest level of performance. This model supports both solo and pool mining with built-in Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for an external computer, and operates at just 15W, ensuring stable and efficient performance, ideal for home mining setups. Optimal operating temperatures for the Bitaxe range from 40-65°C, with precautions to avoid temperatures over 70°C to prevent potential damage.
D-Central Technologies sets itself apart from the competition by offering a full spectrum of Bitaxe versions to meet various needs and budgets within the Bitcoin mining community. The Bitaxe Max is an affordable entry point for new miners, providing a cost-effective way to begin Bitcoin mining without compromising on quality. The Bitaxe Ultra offers a balanced solution for intermediate miners, combining performance and efficiency at a moderate price. The Bitaxe Supra, the most efficient micro-miner on the market, caters to those seeking top-tier performance and energy efficiency. Looking ahead, the highly anticipated Bitaxe Hex will soon join the lineup, pushing the boundaries of micro-mining technology.
The swift adoption of the Bitaxe underscores its reliability and efficiency. Over 1363 units are already connected to the Public Pool Solo Mining Pool, and the number continues to grow. This expansion is further fueled by an increasing number of merchants offering the Bitaxe, solidifying its status as a preferred choice among individual miners. As one of the original manufacturers, D-Central Technologies has been instrumental in promoting the Bitaxe through numerous Building Bitaxe Workshops, fostering hands-on learning and community engagement.
D-Central Technologies, Canada’s largest Bitcoin mining hardware distributor and ASIC repair center, remains dedicated to supporting the Bitcoin mining community through innovative products, expert services, and a commitment to open-source principles. The company’s operations are entirely community-driven and self-funded, reflecting its ethos of empowering individual miners.
For more information, visit D-Central Technologies, browse their shop, or explore the bitaxe.
