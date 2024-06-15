Road Closure Bear Trap Rd, Milton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Bear Trap Road in Milton between Sanderson Rd and West Milton Rd due to a structure fire.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173