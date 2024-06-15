Submit Release
News Search

There were 148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,210 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure Bear Trap Rd, Milton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Bear Trap Road in Milton between Sanderson Rd and West Milton Rd due to a structure fire.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

 

You just read:

Road Closure Bear Trap Rd, Milton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more