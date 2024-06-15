Reggae on the River Returns: Music, Camping, and Cannabis on August 2-4!

REGGAE ON THE RIVER RETURNS!

The iconic Northern California reggae festival will bring together international headlining musical acts August 2-4, plus onsite camping, festival attractions and direct-to-consumer cannabis sales from Humboldt County’s legendary family weed farms.

Founded in 1984, Reggae on the River has grown into one of the longest running and most beloved events on the global reggae scene, while always maintaining a “homegrown” community vibe. Organized by Humboldt County’s Mateel Community Center (in conjunction with Hot Milk Entertainment)—and still run as a local non-profit with no corporate involvement—Reggae on the River has evolved over the last forty years to draw crowds of up to 15,000 people while featuring international headliners like The Marley Brothers, Toots & the Maytals, Burning Spear, Jimmy Cliff, Third World, and Steel Pulse.

Held at the beautiful County Line Ranch in Piercy, California, this year’s festival will mark the return of Reggae on the River following a six-year hiatus. Confirmed 2024 headliners include Konshens, Capleton, Anthony B, Collie Buddz, Lila Ike, Stylo G, Demarco, Skarra Mucci, Sister Nancy, plus a late night DJ dance party on the river, and more!

Music will run from noon till late night on three stages, including a stage where attendees can listen while swimming in the Eel River.

Beyond the music, this will be the first Reggae on the River held in the age of cannabis legalization, and for the first time will feature an official “cannabis zone” powered by Humboldt’s own Cannifest, where adults can purchase and consume cannabis products direct from the Emerald Triangle’s legendary farmers.

“Humboldt County has long been known for growing the country’s best outdoor, organic cannabis while pushing back against the government’s misguided prohibition against this beneficial plant,” says Christina Augustine, Vice President of the Mateel Community Center. “This year’s Reggae on the River is the perfect opportunity for people to come and enjoy our local produce and culture while enjoying world-class music and camping out under the stars.”

A fully family-friendly event (children under 12 admitted free with an adult), Reggae on the River also highlights local food, drinks, crafts, art and vendors. Tier 1 tickets are available now.

ABOUT THE MATEEL CENTER

The Mateel Community Center has fostered the arts in rural Northern California for approximately forty years. Serving as the cultural hub of the Southern Humboldt community, we provide arts, educational, and social service programs, and present a myriad of multicultural musical, theatrical, dance, comedy, film, craft, and rental events- earning our non-profit organization international acclaim.

ABOUT HOT MILK ENTERTAINMENT

Hot Milk Entertainment was founded in 2022 by a few lifelong Mendocino County locals who were deeply rooted supporters of Reggae music. The newly formed company was created in order to assist The Mateel Community Center in bringing back the most iconic Reggae festival in the United States, Reggae on the River! Its head founder is a member of the Reggae based Soundsystem Guerrilla Takeover, which has been producing and DJing their own Reggae events in Northern California for 2 decades.