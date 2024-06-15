MPD Seeks Vehicle in a Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a vehicle in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

