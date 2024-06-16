Find Your Light!, New Book About Theaterisms & Life Lessons, Available to Raise Money for Local & School Theater Groups
Find Your Light! This new book of theaterisms & life lessons is proving to be popular with theater programs & afficionados as gifts & fund raising.
Find Your Light! is a one-of-a-kind book that defines theaterisms and unites them with their respective life lessons,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella Dolci LLC, publisher of Find Your Light! Theater is Life. Life is Theater, has announced that its popular new book is being made available in quantity discounts for fund raising by schools and other community theater programs. The book - authored by Angela Tortorici Mantero - was recently published in hardback, paperback and Kindle formats and is available at retail through national and local booksellers including Amazon.com.
"Find Your Light! is a one-of-a-kind book that defines theaterisms and unites them with their respective life lessons," said Anthony Tortorici, CEO of Bella Dolci. "It is proving to be very popular with high schoolers and others active in local theater programs for personal reading and individual gift-giving by their parents, friends and families. Now, we are making the book available at a generous quantity discount so these programs may purchase them and, in turn, benefit by selling them to the public at a profit."
Find Your Light! is available in hardback, paperback and Kindle formats. To purchase individual copies at full retail, go to Amazon.com and search for Find Your Light! or Angela Tortorici Mantero. Also, go to FindYourLight.us and obtain copies at 20% off . To purchase quantities at deeper discount for fund-raising purposes, go to FindYourLight.us and contact the publisher.
