TMANY Webinar Scheduled for Banks and Law Firms Seeking to Improve Real Estate Closings with Remote Payment Technology
Payment Experts from Webster Bank and AP Technology Tout Remote Official Check Printing Among Technologies to Improve Operations
Remote payment technologies afford banks a terrific opportunity to broaden their commitment to the unique needs of business verticals such as law firms.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banks, law firms, and real estate businesses will want to register for a special one-hour webinar this Thursday, June 20, at 12:30 PM ET. Hosted by Treasury Management Association of New York (TMANY), this session will feature panelists Filomena DiGiovanni and Jeffrey Mercado from Webster Bank, along with AP Technology’s CEO, Richard Love. Register at: tmany.org/jun20web
— Richard Love, CEO, AP Technology
The TMANY webinar will showcase synergies between banks, law firms, and real estate offices and how using remote payment technologies can benefit everyone, for improved real estate closings and for improved overall payment issuance processes.
“Time is money,” said Filomena DiGiovanni, Commercial Product Management, Receivables at Webster Bank. “While law firms, real estate offices, and other businesses used to spend precious time traveling to bank branches to issue official checks and to make deposits, these tasks can now be performed from their own offices, electronically and securely.”
Banks can differentiate themselves by expanding their footprints and extending services such as remote check printing, even in areas where there are no branch locations. “Remote payment technologies afford banks a terrific opportunity to broaden their commitment to the unique needs of business verticals such as law firms,” commented Richard Love. “Integration with bank services brings many advantages, from enhanced approval workflows and access controls, to overall efficiency, security, and cost savings.”
Registration for Thursday’s webinar is complimentary for TMANY Members and $39 for non-members. Register at tmany.org/jun20web
About AP Technology
AP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck 9, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit https://www.aptechnology.com/
About Webster
Webster Bank (“Webster”) is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country’s largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Webster is a values-driven organization headquartered in Stamford, CT, with $76 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Greg Wilfahrt
AP Technology
+ +1 800-652-2877
Press@aptechnology.com
