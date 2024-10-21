AP Technology Showcases Remote Check Processing and Printing to Banks and Financial Institutions at AFP 2024

APSecure ROC by AP Technology APSecure by AP Technology: Remote Check Printing, Payment Workflows. Payment Issuance for Banks AP Technology APSecure Remote Official Check (ROC): Payment solution including remote official cashier check printing AP Technology: Creating payment solutions for banks and businesses of any size since 1989

Remote Check Printing from AP Technology Used by Bank Customers to Improve Security, Efficiency and to Close Business Deals More Swiftly

Remote check printing is a strategic advantage for banks and a valuable tool for law firms, real estate offices, and other industries that rely on rapid, reliable, secure payment processes.” — Richard Love, CEO, AP Technology

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AP Technology , a pioneer in providing secure business payment solutions to banks and financial institutions, will present its advanced APSecure ™ remote check issuance platform at the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) 2024 conference. The event, held from October 20-23 in Nashville, Tennessee, will provide a platform for AP Technology to demonstrate how its cutting-edge, on-demand check payment solutions can help banks and credit unions meet evolving customer demands, including servicing areas where there are no branch locations.APSecure is designed to address the increasing need for secure, flexible, and efficient payment processing in both local and remote environments. It empowers financial institutions to issue various types of checks—including teller line checks, starter checks, and home equity line of credit (HELOC) checks—remotely, providing seamless, on-demand service to customers.“Security, speed, compliance and convenience are recurring topics when discussing processing and issuing payments with our bank customers,” said Richard Love, CEO of AP Technology. “At AFP 2024, we are excited to showcase how APSecure is already helping banks and credit unions provide their customers with flexibility, automation, and secure on-demand payment capabilities wherever they are needed.”One of APSecure's standout features is its configurable internal workflow controls, which enable institutions to securely extend official check processing to customers no matter where they are. The platform integrates effortlessly into existing core systems, allowing banks and credit unions to modernize their check issuance processes and comply with current regulatory requirements.By streamlining payment workflows, APSecure enhances operational efficiency and provides a superior customer experience. Whether institutions are issuing checks at the teller line or allowing customers to print official checks remotely, APSecure offers a scalable solution to meet diverse payment challenges.In today’s world where businesses are seeking more secure and swifter transactions, APSecure offers banks and credit unions the capability to extend remote check issuance services to customers, significantly reducing the need for in-person trips to bank branches. This innovation is especially beneficial for sectors like real estate, where time-sensitive transactions, such as closing deals, require expeditious and secure payment solutions."APSecure is a game-changer, offering unprecedented security, flexibility and accessibility to banks, to financial institutions, and to their customers," continued Love. “Our remote check printing technology not only simplifies payment processes; it also provides clients with greater convenience while saving them time and money. Remote check printing is a strategic advantage for banks and a valuable tool for law firms, real estate, and other industries that rely on rapid, reliable, secure payment processes.”Attendees to this week’s AFP 2024 conference are invited to visit AP Technology at booth #628, where they can interact with product experts, explore customizable payment solutions, and learn how APSecure can help modernize their payment workflows. Visitors will also have the chance to win exciting prizes each day of the event.About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, law firms, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company’s suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment automation to payment disbursement processes. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit: https://www.aptechnology.com/ END ###

