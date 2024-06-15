US RT 4 WB EXIT 2 - FAIR HAVEN

State of Vermont

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

All Vermont traffic traveling WB to Whitehall, NY on US 4 are encouraged to utilize 22A south via Exit 2 in Fair Haven to reach destinations in New York. Due to a large structure fire in Whitehall, NY any traffic continuing WB on US 4 after Exit 2 should expect long delays and detours as they approach the New York state line.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.