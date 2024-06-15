St. Albans Barracks // VAPO

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003995

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair                           

STATION: St Albans Field Station                       

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 14, 2024 at 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION: VAPO

 

ACCUSED:  Julie Lavallee                                          

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 15th, 2024, at approximately 0527 hours dispatch was notified of a reported violation of Abuse Prevention Order in the town of Fletcher. Investigation revealed that Julie Lavallee (41) violated an active court order. She was issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on June 17th, 2024, at 1300 hours to answer the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME:  June 17th, 2024 / 1300 hours     

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No     LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

 

