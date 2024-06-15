St. Albans Barracks // VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003995
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St Albans Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 14, 2024 at 2236 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT
VIOLATION: VAPO
ACCUSED: Julie Lavallee
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 15th, 2024, at approximately 0527 hours dispatch was notified of a reported violation of Abuse Prevention Order in the town of Fletcher. Investigation revealed that Julie Lavallee (41) violated an active court order. She was issued a flash citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on June 17th, 2024, at 1300 hours to answer the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: June 17th, 2024 / 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
