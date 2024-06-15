RE: US RT 4 WB EXIT 2 - FAIR HAVEN

**UPDATED**

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Due to a structure fire on US-4 south of Whitehall, NY, Motorists westbound on US-4 in Fair Haven, VT whose destinations are south of Whitehall/Lake George are highly encouraged to seek alternate routes such as VT-22A. Any traffic continuing WB on US 4 after Exit 2 should expect long delays and detours as they approach Whitehall, NY.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.