Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,860 in the last 365 days.

CIMA Mayor’s Trophy Cricket – A Celebration of Cricket

TTC Team at CIMA Mayor's Trophy 2023

Trophies

Toronto Police Team at CIMA Mayor's Trophy 2023

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20th anniversary celebration of the CIMA Mayor’s Trophy Cricket, hosted by CIMA Canada and the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA), will be held at Sunnybrook Park in Toronto. This momentous event will bring together Mayor Olivia Chow, representatives from Toronto Police, Toronto Housing, and City of Toronto staff with the Toronto cricket community to showcase the sport's power in bringing diverse communities together, promoting inclusivity, and building social cohesion.

The annual Mayor’s Cricket Trophy event was launched in Toronto in 2005 by CIMA Canada, in partnership with the City’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation division. Since then, the event has helped support school cricket programs in Toronto and the establishment of OSCA.

Date: June 22, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Official Ceremony 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Sunnybrook Park, 1132 Leslie Street Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow will officially launch the event by participating in a ceremonial cricket match, leading a public sector team comprising City Councillors and special guests against a team of consular representatives from cricket-loving nations around the world.

For more information about CIMA Mayor’s trophy, please write to: office@oscaschools.org

Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA
Ontario Schools Cricket Association
office@oscaschools.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

CIMA Mayor’s Trophy Cricket – A Celebration of Cricket

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more