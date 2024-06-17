CIMA Mayor’s Trophy Cricket – A Celebration of Cricket

TTC Team at CIMA Mayor's Trophy 2023 Trophies Toronto Police Team at CIMA Mayor's Trophy 2023

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20th anniversary celebration of the CIMA Mayor’s Trophy Cricket, hosted by CIMA Canada and the Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA), will be held at Sunnybrook Park in Toronto. This momentous event will bring together Mayor Olivia Chow, representatives from Toronto Police, Toronto Housing, and City of Toronto staff with the Toronto cricket community to showcase the sport's power in bringing diverse communities together, promoting inclusivity, and building social cohesion.

The annual Mayor’s Cricket Trophy event was launched in Toronto in 2005 by CIMA Canada, in partnership with the City’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation division. Since then, the event has helped support school cricket programs in Toronto and the establishment of OSCA.

Date: June 22, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Official Ceremony 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Sunnybrook Park, 1132 Leslie Street Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow will officially launch the event by participating in a ceremonial cricket match, leading a public sector team comprising City Councillors and special guests against a team of consular representatives from cricket-loving nations around the world.

For more information about CIMA Mayor’s trophy, please write to: office@oscaschools.org